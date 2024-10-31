Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PK. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.36.

NYSE PK traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $14.08. 4,555,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,727,798. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.02. Park Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $11.23 and a twelve month high of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.96.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.30). Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.94 million. Analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 337,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 20,327 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,225,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,376,000 after acquiring an additional 223,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 8,077,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,295 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

