Papa Johns International, Inc. (PZZA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 on November 29th

Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.

Papa Johns International has raised its dividend by an average of 25.1% per year over the last three years. Papa Johns International has a dividend payout ratio of 72.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Papa Johns International to earn $2.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.9%.

Shares of Papa Johns International stock opened at $51.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.20. Papa Johns International has a 52-week low of $39.90 and a 52-week high of $78.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.48.

Papa Johns International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $507.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.13 million. Papa Johns International had a negative return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Papa Johns International will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

PZZA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Papa Johns International from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Papa Johns International in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Papa Johns International from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Papa Johns International from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Papa Johns International in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John’s trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

