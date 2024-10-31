Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) is Helikon Investments Ltd’s 5th Largest Position

Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Free Report) by 146.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,319,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 784,407 shares during the period. Pampa Energía makes up 7.1% of Helikon Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Helikon Investments Ltd owned 2.42% of Pampa Energía worth $79,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energía in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Pampa Energía by 8.2% in the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 22,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Pampa Energía during the 1st quarter valued at $688,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Pampa Energía by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 8,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 282,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,172,000 after purchasing an additional 13,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Pampa Energía from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Pampa Energía from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Pampa Energía from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.75.

Pampa Energía Stock Performance

Shares of Pampa Energía stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $66.61. 69,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,426. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.89. Pampa Energía S.A. has a 1-year low of $32.91 and a 1-year high of $69.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.23.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $500.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.17 million. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 20.96%. As a group, research analysts expect that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pampa Energía Profile

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

