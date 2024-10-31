Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Sells 391 Shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC owned 1.19% of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 179.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 64,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 41,494 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 97,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 31,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000.

Get Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF alerts:

Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

JOET stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.01. 6,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,614. The company has a market cap of $122.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.81. Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $38.09.

Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (JOET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap stocks in the US displaying quality fundamental and technical attributes. JOET was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is issued by Virtus Investment Partners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.