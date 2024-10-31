Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Invests $297,000 in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management raised its holdings in Citigroup by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 20,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Goldstone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $398,000. Solidarity Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC now owns 38,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 55,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Price Performance

C traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,182,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,294,923. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.92 and a twelve month high of $67.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.86 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Citigroup from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Citigroup from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Citigroup from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Citigroup

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.