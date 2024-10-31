Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,741 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 2.6% of Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $26,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,350.0% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.19. 1,225,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,119,517. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $71.58 and a 1 year high of $99.58. The firm has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.87.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

