Osisko Metals (CVE:OM) Stock Price Down 2.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM – Get Free Report) dropped 2.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 16,399 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 136,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Osisko Metals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.04, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$55.16 million, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.22 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.21.

About Osisko Metals

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Pine Point project located on the south shore of Great Slave Lake in the Northwest Territories; and 100% interest in the Gaspé Copper project that hosts the undeveloped copper resource located near Murdochville in the Gaspé peninsula of Québec.

