Osaka Protocol (OSAK) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Osaka Protocol (OSAK) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. One Osaka Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Osaka Protocol has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar. Osaka Protocol has a market capitalization of $215.25 million and approximately $463,227.94 worth of Osaka Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Osaka Protocol Profile

Osaka Protocol’s total supply is 761,459,789,745,212 tokens and its circulating supply is 750,869,738,630,302 tokens. The official website for Osaka Protocol is osaka.win. Osaka Protocol’s official Twitter account is @osakaprotocol.

Buying and Selling Osaka Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Osaka Protocol (OSAK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Osaka Protocol has a current supply of 761,459,789,745,212 with 750,869,738,630,302 in circulation. The last known price of Osaka Protocol is 0.00000031 USD and is down -5.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $443,429.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://osaka.win.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osaka Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Osaka Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Osaka Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

