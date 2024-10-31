Orchid Trading 1.3% Lower This Week (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. One Orchid token can currently be bought for about $0.0673 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $65.97 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.06891161 USD and is up 2.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 148 active market(s) with $2,057,284.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

