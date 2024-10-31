Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 41.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,501 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whelan Financial purchased a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at $238,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,127 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.3% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 107,441 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $18,308,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 7.4% during the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Tevis Investment Management raised its position in Oracle by 3.9% during the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 11,186 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,685. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Stock Down 3.7 %

Oracle stock traded down $6.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $168.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,412,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,284,643. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.39. The company has a market cap of $465.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.26 and a fifty-two week high of $178.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on Oracle from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Melius Research raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Oracle from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.52.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

