Oracle Co. Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCF) Short Interest Update

Oracle Co. Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,900 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the September 30th total of 67,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 829.0 days.

Oracle Co. Japan Stock Performance

Oracle Co. Japan stock remained flat at $98.29 during trading on Wednesday. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.79. Oracle Co. Japan has a 52-week low of $71.50 and a 52-week high of $98.29.

About Oracle Co. Japan

Oracle Corporation Japan engages in the development and sale of software and hardware products and solutions in Japan. It operates through three segments: Cloud and License, Hardware Systems, and Services. The company sells software solutions, such as relational database management software, middleware, and applications; hardware, including servers, storage devices, and network devices for use in building and operating IT environments, such as cloud computing environments; and cloud services through Internet and other networks, as well as provides software license renewal rights and technical support.

