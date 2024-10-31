OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF (OACP) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 30th

OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OACP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0812 per share on Monday, November 4th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th.

OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OACP stock opened at $22.80 on Thursday. OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.29 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.86.

OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF (OACP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to debt securities of any maturity while applying special consideration to values-based and proprietary impact criteria. OACP was launched on Mar 30, 2022 and is managed by Oneascent.

