OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF (OACP) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 30th

OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OACP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0812 per share on Monday, November 4th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th.
OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of OACP stock opened at $22.80 on Thursday. OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.29 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.86.
OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile
