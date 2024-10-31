Omnicell’s (OMCL) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Bank of America in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $57.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $44.00. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on OMCL. Barclays raised Omnicell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Omnicell from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Omnicell from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com raised Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on OMCL

Omnicell Stock Performance

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $53.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.14 and a 200 day moving average of $35.07. Omnicell has a 52 week low of $25.12 and a 52 week high of $55.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.33, a PEG ratio of 43.55 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $276.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.41 million. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Omnicell will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMCL. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Omnicell by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 13.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 143,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 17,090 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Omnicell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $369,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Omnicell by 197.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 124,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 82,774 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Omnicell by 190.6% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 16,141 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omnicell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.