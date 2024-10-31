Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Upgraded to Outperform at BNP Paribas

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FinViz reports. The brokerage presently has a $49.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective points to a potential upside of 15.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.70.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on OHI

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $42.56 on Thursday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $42.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 5.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.20). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 33.52%. The company had revenue of $252.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Omega Healthcare Investors

In other news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 56,725 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $2,283,181.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,025,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 56,725 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $2,283,181.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,025,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 22,542 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $905,962.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 183,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,357,824.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Omega Healthcare Investors

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OHI. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,030.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 945,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,384,000 after purchasing an additional 861,907 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter worth about $20,962,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth about $16,446,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 7.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,732,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,831,000 after purchasing an additional 272,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 150.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 298,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,233,000 after purchasing an additional 179,623 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

(Get Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.