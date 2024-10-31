Oldfather Financial Services LLC Has $379,000 Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Oldfather Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 46,491.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,586,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,904,322,000 after purchasing an additional 32,516,210 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.3% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,966,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,379,676,000 after acquiring an additional 338,494 shares in the last quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 934.0% in the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,525,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,568 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,199,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,532,904,000 after acquiring an additional 33,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 18,691.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,777,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $8.94 on Thursday, hitting $487.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,413,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,483,738. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $481.47 and its 200-day moving average is $468.04. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $346.62 and a fifty-two week high of $503.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

