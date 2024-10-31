Oklo Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:OKLO)

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 59,987 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 208% compared to the average daily volume of 19,499 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OKLO shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Oklo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. B. Riley began coverage on Oklo in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Oklo to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th.

Get Oklo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Oklo

Oklo Trading Down 7.8 %

Shares of NYSE OKLO opened at $22.90 on Thursday. Oklo has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $28.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.41.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($5.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oklo will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Oklo

(Get Free Report)

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oklo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oklo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.