Oak Harvest Investment Services Takes $345,000 Position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2,360.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 276.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter valued at $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter valued at $202,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cheesecake Factory Trading Up 8.8 %

NASDAQ CAKE opened at $46.64 on Thursday. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 1-year low of $29.27 and a 1-year high of $49.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.01 and a 200-day moving average of $38.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.49.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $865.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens lifted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

Cheesecake Factory Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

