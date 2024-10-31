Oak Harvest Investment Services Sells 654 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Oak Harvest Investment Services reduced its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,754,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,676 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,127,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,662 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,044,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,908,000 after buying an additional 761,104 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 23,730.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 479,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,610,000 after buying an additional 477,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $98,607,000. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on HLT shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $265.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.71.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $238.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $226.91 and a 200 day moving average of $214.91. The stock has a market cap of $59.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.31. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.25 and a 12 month high of $240.82.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 69.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 14,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total value of $3,384,375.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,382,423.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 4,919 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,423.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,460,933. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 14,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total transaction of $3,384,375.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,382,423.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

