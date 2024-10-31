Oak Harvest Investment Services Purchases 10,300 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises 1.3% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $9,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 40.6% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,533 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 255.2% in the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 73,529 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,199,000 after purchasing an additional 52,830 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Honeywell International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 590,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $121,975,000 after buying an additional 10,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in Honeywell International by 3.9% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 23,359 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $204.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $207.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.64. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.18 and a 1-year high of $222.98. The firm has a market cap of $132.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.38%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HON shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Baird R W lowered Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.73.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

