Oak Harvest Investment Services Makes New $5.42 Million Investment in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 104,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,421,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.7% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 42,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 19.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 317,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,181,000 after acquiring an additional 25,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 103,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 21,041 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY opened at $52.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $106.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.48. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $55.03.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

