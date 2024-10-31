Oak Harvest Investment Services Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 46.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 79,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,024,000 after buying an additional 18,731 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 759,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,965,000 after buying an additional 148,431 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 512,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,339,000 after buying an additional 12,192 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPOT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $420.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.21.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $393.73 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $359.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $327.72. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $161.39 and a 1 year high of $397.20. The company has a market capitalization of $74.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -587.66 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

