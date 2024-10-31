Oak Harvest Investment Services Has $11.93 Million Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 539,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,895 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan accounts for about 1.7% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $11,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “conviction-buy” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price objective on Kinder Morgan in a report on Friday, October 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.91.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $24.84 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $25.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.72 and its 200-day moving average is $20.84. The stock has a market cap of $55.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.93.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.55%.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 307,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,455,589. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,309.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 307,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,455,589. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $17,081,014.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,809,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,543,985.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

