Oak Harvest Investment Services Grows Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,492 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Netflix were worth $3,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 116,620.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,753,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,080,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,200 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $1,450,476,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,875,655,000 after buying an additional 929,193 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 154.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,058,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $750,713,000 after acquiring an additional 642,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $372,293,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upped their target price on Netflix from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $748.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 5,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.00, for a total value of $4,307,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 246 shares in the company, valued at $185,976. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 5,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.00, for a total transaction of $4,307,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,976. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total value of $785,254.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,043,019.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 209,810 shares of company stock worth $142,049,542. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $753.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $710.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $662.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $404.63 and a 52 week high of $773.00.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

