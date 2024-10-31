Oak Harvest Investment Services Boosts Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Hershey were worth $7,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 14.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,341,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158,912 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,487,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,327,000 after buying an additional 90,329 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hershey by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 787,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,743,000 after buying an additional 25,780 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hershey by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 783,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,962,000 after buying an additional 147,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 297.9% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 717,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,959,000 after acquiring an additional 537,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hershey from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.11.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $177.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $191.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $176.78 and a 1-year high of $211.92. The company has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.37.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total value of $107,153.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,912.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

