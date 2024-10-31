O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc owned about 0.07% of Global X Cybersecurity ETF worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BUG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 362,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,782,000 after purchasing an additional 29,790 shares during the period. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Farrow Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 81,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

BUG stock traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $30.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,542. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.69 and a 52 week high of $32.65. The company has a market capitalization of $741.70 million, a P/E ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.54.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.