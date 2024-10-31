O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Invests $246,000 in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc acquired a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MA. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.6% in the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 67.9% during the first quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 12.8% in the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 46.4% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MA. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mastercard from $531.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, William Blair raised Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $525.68.

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.86, for a total transaction of $2,294,994.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,363,085.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 119,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.46, for a total value of $55,746,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,033,308 shares in the company, valued at $43,113,923,465.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.86, for a total value of $2,294,994.10. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,031 shares in the company, valued at $7,363,085.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 340,809 shares of company stock valued at $159,610,703 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard stock traded down $8.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $504.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,416,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,428,915. The firm has a market cap of $466.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $373.11 and a 12-month high of $527.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $494.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $466.27.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.45% and a return on equity of 179.78%. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.18%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

