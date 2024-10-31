O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Has $887,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $307,756,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 524.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 695,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,868,000 after buying an additional 584,356 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,760,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,336,000 after purchasing an additional 290,003 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 556,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,622,000 after acquiring an additional 237,518 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,294,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $263.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 792,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,273. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $261.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $196.48 and a fifty-two week high of $270.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.