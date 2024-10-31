O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Buys 54 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Cove Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Edge Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $250,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

VBK traded down $3.08 on Thursday, hitting $267.82. 114,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,601. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $196.65 and a one year high of $274.99. The firm has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.35.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.