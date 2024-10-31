O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Acquires 629 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Apollo Global Management makes up 1.7% of O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $3,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APO. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 709.3% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 293.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In related news, Director Pauline Richards bought 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.92 per share, for a total transaction of $246,666.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,854 shares in the company, valued at $9,007,801.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

NYSE:APO traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $143.77. The stock had a trading volume of 544,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,578,539. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $77.11 and a one year high of $147.04.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.18 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 21.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APO. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Argus cut their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $128.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $117.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.56.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

