NV5 Global (NVEE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. NV5 Global has set its FY24 guidance at $5.13-$5.20 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 5.130-5.200 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $236.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect NV5 Global to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

NV5 Global Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NVEE stock opened at $23.50 on Thursday. NV5 Global has a 1 year low of $21.54 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 46.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.08 and its 200-day moving average is $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.50 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

View Our Latest Analysis on NVEE

Insider Transactions at NV5 Global

In other news, Director Tardan Francois sold 6,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $159,987.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,048. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.