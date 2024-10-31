Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) CFO Houte Hans Van Sells 2,368 Shares

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) CFO Houte Hans Van sold 2,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $57,542.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,661. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Houte Hans Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 26th, Houte Hans Van sold 20,000 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $504,400.00.

On Thursday, August 1st, Houte Hans Van sold 3,477 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $74,581.65.

NASDAQ NRIX opened at $24.07 on Thursday. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $27.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.17.

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67). The company had revenue of $12.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.39% and a negative net margin of 313.65%. Sell-side analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NRIX. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 30.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 1,098.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 299.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

