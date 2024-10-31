Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.12, Yahoo Finance reports. Novartis had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 33.76%. The company had revenue of $12.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS.

Novartis Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE NVS opened at $109.89 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.02. Novartis has a one year low of $92.35 and a one year high of $120.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $224.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVS. Bank of America cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 target price (up from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Novartis from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.50.

About Novartis

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Featured Articles

