Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Shares Purchased by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 647,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,883 shares during the quarter. Nova accounts for 2.3% of Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned approximately 2.23% of Nova worth $135,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Semanteon Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Nova by 222.2% in the third quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP now owns 4,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Nova by 29.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 166,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,940,000 after buying an additional 38,005 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Nova by 31.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Nova by 14.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Nova by 24.5% during the third quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nova stock opened at $195.02 on Thursday. Nova Ltd. has a twelve month low of $92.68 and a twelve month high of $247.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $202.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.46.

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $156.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.12 million. Nova had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 27.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Nova Ltd. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVMI. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Nova from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered Nova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $273.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.80.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

