Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Issues Earnings Results

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $199.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.80 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 14.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.
Northwest Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of NWBI opened at $13.46 on Thursday. Northwest Bancshares has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.35 and its 200-day moving average is $12.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.62.
Northwest Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.77%.
About Northwest Bancshares
Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.
