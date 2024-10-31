North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Trading Up 13.7% – Still a Buy?

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA)’s stock price was up 13.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$27.53 and last traded at C$27.21. Approximately 22,064 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 65,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.93.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$40.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. National Bankshares cut their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$47.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Securities dropped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$36.13.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$25.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.33, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$711.29 million, a PE ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.79 by C$0.06. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of C$276.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$314.61 million. Analysts predict that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 4.0597484 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Maryse C. Saint-Laurent acquired 2,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$25.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,760.00. In other news, Director Maryse C. Saint-Laurent acquired 2,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$25.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,760.00. Also, Director Martin Robert Ferron acquired 3,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$24.15 per share, with a total value of C$72,460.80. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 12,000 shares of company stock worth $290,121. 8.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

