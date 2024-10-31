NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Receives $47.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.33.

NNN has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on NNN REIT from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com downgraded NNN REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on NNN REIT from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of NNN REIT in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on NNN REIT from $42.50 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

NYSE NNN opened at $45.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. NNN REIT has a twelve month low of $35.47 and a twelve month high of $49.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.83 and its 200 day moving average is $44.70.

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.24). NNN REIT had a net margin of 47.39% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $216.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NNN REIT will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NNN REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.50%.

Insider Transactions at NNN REIT

In other news, EVP Michelle Lynn Miller sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $187,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,756 shares in the company, valued at $3,270,161.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NNN REIT

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in NNN REIT by 95.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 31,141 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in NNN REIT by 19.0% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 315,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,280,000 after acquiring an additional 50,213 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in NNN REIT by 19.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in NNN REIT by 93.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NNN REIT during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

NNN REIT Company Profile

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.

