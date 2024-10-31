Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.240-1.240 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.6 billion-$6.6 billion.

OTCMKTS NDEKY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.52. The stock had a trading volume of 20,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,220. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.88 and its 200 day moving average is $37.13. Nitto Denko has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $19.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.92.

About Nitto Denko

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Oceania. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

