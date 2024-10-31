Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) Short Interest Down 15.4% in October

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,500 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the September 30th total of 2,719,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 500.1 days.
Nine Dragons Paper Price Performance
Shares of NDGPF remained flat at $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average is $0.45. Nine Dragons Paper has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $0.59.
Nine Dragons Paper Company Profile
