Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) Short Interest Down 15.4% in October

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,500 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the September 30th total of 2,719,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 500.1 days.

Shares of NDGPF remained flat at $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average is $0.45. Nine Dragons Paper has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $0.59.

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper and pulp products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugating medium containerboard products; corrugated cardboard products; carton box products; corrugated sheet products; and coated duplex boards.

