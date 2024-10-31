Nikulski Financial Inc. Sells 664 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Nikulski Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SOXX. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 3.6 %

SOXX stock traded down $8.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $218.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,260,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,752,141. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $226.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.32. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $144.40 and a 12-month high of $267.24.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.5524 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.