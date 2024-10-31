Nikulski Financial Inc. Sells 32 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Nikulski Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $2.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $317.97. The stock had a trading volume of 167,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,827. The company has a market capitalization of $170.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.08, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $249.70 and a one year high of $346.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.78.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 161.72%. Amgen’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $333.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.55.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Articles

