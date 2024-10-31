Nikulski Financial Inc. Sells 11,423 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Nikulski Financial Inc. decreased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,423 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,690,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,103,000 after acquiring an additional 10,546,138 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 927.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,790,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,273 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,382,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,482 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,755,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,016,000 after buying an additional 1,053,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 207.5% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,515,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,484,000 after buying an additional 1,022,638 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.58. The company had a trading volume of 608,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,966,265. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.47. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.97 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

