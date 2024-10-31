Nikulski Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Nikulski Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,251 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $259,160,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Medtronic by 7.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,884,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,691,577,000 after buying an additional 2,044,109 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Medtronic by 1,195.9% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,837,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $144,637,000 after buying an additional 1,695,800 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 8,908.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,298,415 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $116,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,002 shares during the period. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter worth about $85,440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $89.15. 238,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,178,613. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.03. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $69.32 and a fifty-two week high of $92.68. The stock has a market cap of $114.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

