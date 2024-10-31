Nikulski Financial Inc. Has $3.72 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Nikulski Financial Inc. cut its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $3,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syntrinsic LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 36.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJJ traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $125.30. 2,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,518. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.50 and a 200-day moving average of $117.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $94.00 and a 1-year high of $127.35.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

