Nikulski Financial Inc. Buys 39 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,364,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,171,006,000 after purchasing an additional 51,654 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,702,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,425,000 after acquiring an additional 62,645 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,527,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,998,000 after purchasing an additional 133,853 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 802,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,447,000 after purchasing an additional 35,145 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 742,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,047,000 after purchasing an additional 50,753 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ITW traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $263.68. The stock had a trading volume of 170,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,687. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.82 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $254.96 and its 200 day moving average is $247.27. The firm has a market cap of $78.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 99.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ITW. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Argus upgraded Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.90.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

