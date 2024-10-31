NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,418 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Saybrook Capital NC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 170,576 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $15,079,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 194,101 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $17,159,000 after purchasing an additional 60,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 18,607 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 8,572 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa America cut shares of NIKE from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.56.

Insider Activity

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at $80,435,628. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $76.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.37 and its 200 day moving average is $84.67. The stock has a market cap of $114.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.75 and a 1-year high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.