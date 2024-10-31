NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,215 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 97.6% in the first quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in NIKE by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 272.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 514 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at $46,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on NIKE from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Williams Trading raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $67.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.56.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $76.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $114.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.67. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.75 and a 52-week high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

