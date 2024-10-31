Nick W. Anderson Sells 675 Shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Stock

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) CAO Nick W. Anderson sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total value of $55,302.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 782 shares in the company, valued at $64,069.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
QCR Price Performance
Shares of QCRH stock traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.10. 53,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,111. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.05 and its 200-day moving average is $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.94. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.00 and a 52 week high of $83.12.
QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $152.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.00 million. QCR had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 19.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of QCR
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of QCR during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QCR during the first quarter valued at $43,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of QCR during the third quarter valued at $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of QCR during the first quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of QCR during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of QCR in a research report on Monday, July 29th.
About QCR
QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.
