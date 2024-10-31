Nick W. Anderson Sells 675 Shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Stock

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) CAO Nick W. Anderson sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total value of $55,302.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 782 shares in the company, valued at $64,069.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

QCR Price Performance

Shares of QCRH stock traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.10. 53,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,111. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.05 and its 200-day moving average is $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.94. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.00 and a 52 week high of $83.12.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $152.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.00 million. QCR had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 19.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

QCR Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of QCR

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. QCR’s payout ratio is presently 3.58%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of QCR during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QCR during the first quarter valued at $43,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of QCR during the third quarter valued at $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of QCR during the first quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of QCR during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of QCR in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

