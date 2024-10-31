Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Sells 7,069 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. trimmed its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 49.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,069 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jessup Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 60,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,097,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SGOV opened at $100.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.55 and a 200 day moving average of $100.53. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.04 and a 12 month high of $100.75.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

