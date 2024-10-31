Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Makes New Investment in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 56.0% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $94.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.15.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

CP stock opened at $78.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $69.08 and a one year high of $91.58. The stock has a market cap of $72.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.16.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

