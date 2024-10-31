Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Has $337,000 Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. decreased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,808 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,513 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management lifted its position in NIKE by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 26,079 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 11,568 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at $80,435,628. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on NKE. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NIKE from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on NIKE from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Daiwa America cut NIKE from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.56.

NIKE Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $76.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.36. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.75 and a 52 week high of $123.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.37 and its 200 day moving average is $84.67.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

